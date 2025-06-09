Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.38 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

