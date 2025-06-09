Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.