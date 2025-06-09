Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.60 and last traded at $201.93. Approximately 679,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,404,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.83.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.67.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after buying an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,046,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

