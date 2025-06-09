CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.6% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.