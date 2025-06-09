China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.15. 32,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 147,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Greenridge Global downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $720.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

