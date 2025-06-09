Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $20.36. 13,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 765,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 81.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
