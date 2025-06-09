NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 647,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 799,667 shares.The stock last traded at $2.64 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut NET Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get NET Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPWR

NET Power Trading Down 10.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $575.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.44). Equities analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2,727.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.