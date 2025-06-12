Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) vs. Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) Head-To-Head Analysis

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) and Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Algorhythm and Singing Machine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algorhythm 0 0 0 1 4.00 Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Algorhythm presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Algorhythm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algorhythm is more favorable than Singing Machine.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Algorhythm has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singing Machine has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Algorhythm and Singing Machine”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algorhythm $23.06 million 0.34 N/A N/A N/A Singing Machine $29.05 million 0.46 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Algorhythm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Singing Machine.

Profitability

This table compares Algorhythm and Singing Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algorhythm N/A -198.73% -36.64% Singing Machine N/A -155.23% -36.24%

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The company was formerly known as The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and changed its name to Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. in September 2024. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Singing Machine

