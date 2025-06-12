Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of MBLY opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.48. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

