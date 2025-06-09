iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Single Point Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

