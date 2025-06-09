SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,640,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.