Bangor Savings Bank Has $168.20 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $168,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

