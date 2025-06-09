KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,919,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

