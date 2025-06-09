Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 1,879 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $138,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,273. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,448 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $103,532.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $26,834.49.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $298,838.67.

Insmed Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $73.62 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

