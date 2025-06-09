Great Waters Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VCSH stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.