Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

