Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,466.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,383.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,338.13. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total transaction of $4,303,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,660. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,713 shares of company stock worth $127,463,457 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

