Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $184,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 368,395 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RSG opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.07 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.