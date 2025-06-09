Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

