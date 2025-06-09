Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after buying an additional 897,140 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,982,000.

DUHP opened at $34.99 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

