Portside Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after buying an additional 403,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after acquiring an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $309.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day moving average of $270.46. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $186.40 and a 12 month high of $311.40. The firm has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.