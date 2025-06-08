Top Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – June 5th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, Oracle, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cloudflare are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, health insurers and healthcare service providers. Investing in these equities gives exposure to developments in drug discovery, medical technology and patient care, often providing defensive stability since demand for healthcare tends to remain steady regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $169.08. 16,086,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,596,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,555. The company has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.00 and its 200-day moving average is $488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,938,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,844. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,081. The company has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.51 and its 200-day moving average is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $170.53. 3,490,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,681. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $400.36. 1,164,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,264. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Cloudflare stock traded up $7.03 on Thursday, reaching $177.95. 2,611,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,906. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of -808.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Read More