Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $36.89 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $402.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

