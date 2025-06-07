Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 795,920 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 134,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

