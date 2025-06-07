Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $135.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $139.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

