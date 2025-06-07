Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.1%

KWEB opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.