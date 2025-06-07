Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

