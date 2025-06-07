Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $116.58 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

