Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $723.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

