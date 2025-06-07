Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 5,828 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FSEP stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $47.07.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

