Foster Group Inc. Buys 7,215 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.84 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

