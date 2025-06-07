eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get eGain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eGain

eGain Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $5.73 on Friday. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eGain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eGain by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.