D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $24.29 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 13.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

