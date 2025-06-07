Constitution Capital LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.4% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
