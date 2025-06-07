AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

