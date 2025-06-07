Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 151.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

