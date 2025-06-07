Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

