Seneca House Advisors Sells 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.94 and a 200 day moving average of $583.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

