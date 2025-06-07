Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

