Seneca House Advisors Buys 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.93 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.