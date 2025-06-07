Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 908,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.4%

XOM stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

