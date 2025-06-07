Top Space Stocks To Consider – June 4th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Onsemi are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around space-related products and services—ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch vehicle operations to space tourism and orbital infrastructure. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space sector, betting on future revenues from satellite communications, Earth observation, in-orbit servicing and other off-Earth ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,102,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,999,670. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,494,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,977. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Further Reading