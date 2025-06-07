Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,587,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,570,192.16. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

