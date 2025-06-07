Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.