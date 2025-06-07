Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 968 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after acquiring an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

