Prosperity Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IVE opened at $189.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.