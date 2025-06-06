JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

