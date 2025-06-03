Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 3,320 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

