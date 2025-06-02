Venom Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and $565,431.23 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,290,619,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,290,523,963.57 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11713875 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $491,424.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

