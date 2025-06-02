GMX (GMX) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. GMX has a market cap of $151.38 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.90 or 0.00014272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,383.82 or 1.00004505 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,161.80 or 0.99791800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 10,161,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,161,490 tokens. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

